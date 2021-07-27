Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

