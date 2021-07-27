Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 64,313 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,313 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LMAT opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,180,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,213,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.