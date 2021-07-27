Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Atrion worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $612.24 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $745.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

