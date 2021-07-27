Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $133,157,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of WFG opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.