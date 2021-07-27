Citigroup Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $67.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $252,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 947.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 607,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 549,120 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

