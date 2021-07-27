Citigroup Downgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Neutral

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management now owns 480,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 4,665,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 395,284 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 4,979,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,004,192 after purchasing an additional 2,118,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.