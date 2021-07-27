Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.
Shares of CZWI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
