Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.