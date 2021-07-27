Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 9,183 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VICR stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,733. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

