Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock.

CLVR opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

