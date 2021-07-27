Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34,137 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,137 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 374,710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 240,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 164,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,907. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23.

