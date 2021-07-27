Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $440.28. 276,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $442.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

