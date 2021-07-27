Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,394 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $48,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.47. 78,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

