Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,660,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 669,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. 42,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,349. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97.

