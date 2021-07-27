Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,607 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,983,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $22,808,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,376 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

