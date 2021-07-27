Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

