CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $36,052.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041179 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036533 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,669,938 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

