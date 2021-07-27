Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Up 3.2%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.91. 123,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,689,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

