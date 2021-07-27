CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.57

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 66330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. CLP’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

