CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLHI remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. CLST has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.48.

Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

