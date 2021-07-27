CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLHI remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. CLST has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.48.
CLST Company Profile
