CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.44.

Several analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CMC Materials stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.84. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $48,260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

