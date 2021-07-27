Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.67

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

CCHGY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

