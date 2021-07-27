Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.37

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$94.37 and traded as high as C$97.69. Cogeco shares last traded at C$94.44, with a volume of 4,807 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

