Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Shares Up 1.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

