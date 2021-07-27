Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

