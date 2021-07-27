Collateral Pay One Day Trading Volume Tops $394,353.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $394,353.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.26 or 0.99543446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00830297 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,717,035 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

