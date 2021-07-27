Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,889 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

