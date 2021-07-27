Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 12,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

