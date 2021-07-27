Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

