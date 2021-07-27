Colony Group LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,523 shares of company stock worth $4,817,972. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,318. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

