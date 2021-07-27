Colony Group LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. 3,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

