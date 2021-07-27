Colony Group LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

DHR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

