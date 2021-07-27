Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,358. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $334.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

