Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,637,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $298.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

