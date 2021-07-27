Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 304.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. ICAP boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.54. 32,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.