Colony Group LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $99.57. 14,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.