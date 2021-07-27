Colony Group LLC Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.86. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,500. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $241.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

