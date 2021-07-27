Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0016

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $221,792.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.99 or 0.01294529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00344746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

