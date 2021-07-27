ColossusXT Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $13,272.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,056,137,533 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

