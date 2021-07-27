Comerica Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by 149.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.63. 794,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

