Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

ETR CBK opened at €5.53 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.18. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

