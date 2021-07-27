Commerzbank Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Hold

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.