Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.