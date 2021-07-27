Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 463,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 373,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

