Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.80). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 177 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.48 million and a PE ratio of 72.47.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

