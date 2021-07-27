Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.25 ($175.59).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA ML traded down €2.75 ($3.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €135.25 ($159.12). The company had a trading volume of 420,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business has a 50-day moving average of €131.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.