Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. 66,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

