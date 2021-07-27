Comparing Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Denny’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63 Denny’s $288.61 million 3.39 -$5.12 million ($0.12) -127.17

Denny’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitchells & Butlers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 3.32% N/A -3.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitchells & Butlers and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Denny’s beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.