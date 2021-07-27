Comparing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.02 $3.81 billion $10.52 65.17

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.33%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $700.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 151.73% 4.55% 3.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Singular Genomics Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

