Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

