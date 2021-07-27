Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,722 ($35.56). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 135,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,635.36.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

